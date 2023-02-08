NHPC Q3 PAT drops 17% YoY to Rs 672 cr

The power generation company's consolidated net profit declined 17.4% to Rs 671.67 crore in Q3 FY23 from Rs 813.21 crore recorded in Q3 FY22.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 2,582.76 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2022 from Rs 2,156.72 crore posted in Q3 FY22, registering a growth of 19.8%.

Consolidated profit before tax jumped 24.64% to Rs 1,390.72 crore in Q3 FY23 as compared to Rs 1,115.81 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses rose 3.148% year on year to Rs 1,303.06 crore in Q3 FY23. Generation expenses stood at Rs 147.93 crore (up 14.08 % YoY) while employee Benefits expense was at Rs 315.72 crore (down 10.75% YoY).

On the margins front, the PSU company's operating margin declined to 38.28% in Q3 FY23 from 44.53% posted in Q3 FY22. Net profit margin reduced to 30.04% in Q3 FY23 as compared to 41.21% recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

NHPC is the largest organization for hydropower development in India. It has also diversified in the field of solar & wind power. As of 31 December 2022, the Government of India held 70.95% stake in the company.

Shares of NHPC were down 0.74% to Rs 40.05 on the BSE.

