Nifty March futures at premium

Turnover in F&O segment rises

The Nifty March 2019 traded at 11,522.50, at premium of 39.25 points over the Nifty's closing of 11,483.25 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 11.71 lakh crore compared with Rs 8.26 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index rose 129 points or 1.14% to settle at 11,483.25

Reliance Industries, and were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

March 2019 futures traded at 1,370.50, compared with spot closing price of 1,369. March 2019 futures traded at 395.75, compared with spot closing price of 394.70. March 2019 futures traded at 1,952.80, compared with spot closing price of 1948.20.

The March 2019 F&O contracts expire on Thursday, 28 March 2019.

