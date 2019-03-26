Nifty March futures at premium

Turnover in F&O segment rises
The Nifty March 2019 futures traded at 11,522.50, at premium of 39.25 points over the Nifty's closing of 11,483.25 in the cash market.
Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 11.71 lakh crore compared with Rs 8.26 lakh crore reported in the previous session.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 129 points or 1.14% to settle at 11,483.25
Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and HDFC were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
Reliance Industries March 2019 futures traded at 1,370.50, compared with spot closing price of 1,369. ICICI Bank March 2019 futures traded at 395.75, compared with spot closing price of 394.70. HDFC March 2019 futures traded at 1,952.80, compared with spot closing price of 1948.20.
The March 2019 F&O contracts expire on Thursday, 28 March 2019.
