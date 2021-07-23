Nifty July futures trade at discount

VIX declined 1% to 11.76

The Nifty July 2021 were at 15,845, a discount of 11.05 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 15,856.05.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 35.22 lakh crore compared with Rs 101.29 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 32 points or 0.2% to 15,856.05.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.03% to 11.7625.

Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for July expiry.

The July F&O contracts will expire on 29 July 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)