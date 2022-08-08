Nifty August futures trade at premium

State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries (RIL) were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty August 2022 closed at 17,560, a premium of 34.9 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,525.10 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 88.37 lakh crore compared with Rs 74.42 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 127.60 points or 0.73% to settle at 17,525.10.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2.04% to 19.3025.

State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries (RIL) were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The August 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 25 August 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)