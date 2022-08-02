Nifty August futures trade at discount

Reliance Industries (RIL), HDFC Bank and ITC were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty August 2022 closed at 17,315.50, a discount of 29.95 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,345.45 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 112.98 lakh crore compared with Rs 73.29 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 5.40 points or 0.03% to settle at 17,345.45.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 5.97% to 18.53.

RIL, HDFC Bank and ITC were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The August 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 25 August 2022.

