Nifty August futures trade at discount

NSE India VIX advanced 4.37% to 19.26.

The Nifty August 2022 closed at 17,370, a discount of 12 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,382 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 312.34 lakh crore compared with Rs 126.31 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 6.15 points or 0.03% to settle at 17,382.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 4.37% to 19.26.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Infosys and Lupin were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The August 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 25 August 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)