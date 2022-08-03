Nifty August futures trade at premium

Reliance Industries (RIL), State Bank of India (SBI) and Infosys were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty August 2022 closed at 17,424, a premium of 35.85 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,388.15 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 126.31 lakh crore compared with Rs 112.98 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 42.70 points or 0.25% to settle at 17,388.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 0.43% to 18.45.

RIL, SBI and Infosys were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The August 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 25 August 2022.

