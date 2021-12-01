Nifty Dec futures trade at premium

VIX declined 8% as shares rallied

The Nifty December 2021 were at 17,235, a premium of 68.1 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,166.90 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 76.18 lakh crore compared with Rs 81.09 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index jumped 183.7 points or 1.08% to settle at 17,166.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 8.12% at 19.4475.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Steel and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The December 2021 F&O contracts expires on 30 December 2021.

