Nifty Dec futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX jumped 8.79% to 20.08

The Nifty December 2021 were at 16,950, a premium of 37.75 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 16,912.25 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 52,75 lakh crore compared with Rs 46.27 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index tumbled 284.45 points or 1.65% to settle at 16,912.25.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 8.79% at 20.08.

ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries and Zee Entertainment Enterprises and were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The December 2021 F&O contracts expires on 30 December 2021.

