Nifty Dec futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX slumps 3.83% to 16.60

The Nifty December 2021 were at 17,557, a premium of 40.15 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,516.85 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 151.08 lakh crore compared with Rs 72.04 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 47.10 points or 0.27% to settle at 17,516.85.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 3.83% to 16.60.

Reliance Industries, ITC and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The December 2021 F&O contracts expire on 30 December 2021.

