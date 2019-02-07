Turnover in F&O segment jumps

Nifty February 2019 at premium

The Nifty January 2019 traded at 11083.25, a premium of 13.85 points from the Nifty's closing of 11069.40 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 17.97 lakh crore compared with Rs 6.50 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index rose 6.95 points or 0.06% to settle at 11,069.40.

Reliance Industries, and were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE. February 2019 futures traded at 1294, compared with spot closing price of 1288. February 2019 futures traded at 288.50, compared with spot closing price of 287. February 2019 futures traded at 727.90, compared with spot closing price of 730.

The February 2019 F&O contracts expire on 28 February 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)