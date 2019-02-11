Nifty February 2019 futures at premium

Turnover in F&O segment falls

The Nifty February 2019 traded at 10,923.95, at premium of 35.15 points over the Nifty's closing of 10,888.80 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 5.46 lakh crore compared with Rs 5.97 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index fell 54.80 points or 0.5% to settle at 10,888.80.

Tata Steel, and were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

February 2019 futures traded at 481.45, compared with spot closing price of 479.75. February 2019 futures traded at 1260.85, compared with spot closing price of 1254.50. February 2019 futures traded at 715.50, compared with spot closing price of 713.30.

The February 2019 F&O contracts expire on 28 February 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)