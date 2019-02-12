Nifty February 2019 futures at premium

Turnover in F&O segment rises

The Nifty February 2019 traded at 10,859.10, at premium of 27.70 points over the Nifty's closing of 10,831.40 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 6.83 lakh crore compared with Rs 5.46 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index fell 57.40 points or 0.53% to settle at 10,831.40

Axis Bank, and were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

February 2019 futures traded at 704.50, compared with spot closing price of 703.45. February 2019 futures traded at 489.15, compared with spot closing price of 486.55. February 2019 futures traded at 1,262.80, compared with spot closing price of 1,255.50.

The February 2019 F&O contracts expire on 28 February 2019.

