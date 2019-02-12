Nifty February 2019 futures at premium

Turnover in F&O segment rises
The Nifty February 2019 futures traded at 10,859.10, at premium of 27.70 points over the Nifty's closing of 10,831.40 in the cash market.
Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 6.83 lakh crore compared with Rs 5.46 lakh crore reported in the previous session.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 57.40 points or 0.53% to settle at 10,831.40
Axis Bank, Tata Steel and Reliance Industries were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
Axis Bank February 2019 futures traded at 704.50, compared with spot closing price of 703.45. Tata Steel February 2019 futures traded at 489.15, compared with spot closing price of 486.55. Reliance Industries February 2019 futures traded at 1,262.80, compared with spot closing price of 1,255.50.
The February 2019 F&O contracts expire on 28 February 2019.
