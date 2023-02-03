Nifty February future trades at premium

NSE India VIX tumbled 8.48% as shares advanced.

The Nifty February 2023 closed at 17,877, a premium of 22.95 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,854.05 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 119.89 lakh crore compared with Rs 405.97 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 surged 243.65 points or 1.38% to settle at 17,854.05.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 8.48% to 14.3975.

Adani Enterprises, State Bank of India and Reliance Industries were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The February 2023 F&O contracts will expire on 23 February 2023.

