Nifty February futures trade at premium

AdaniEnt, Adani Ports and AmbujaCem were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty February 2023 closed at 17,694.95, a premium of 90.6 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,604.35 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 105.82 lakh crore compared with Rs 401.20 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 fell 287.60 points or 1.61% to end at 17,604.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, zoomed 18.18% to 17.32.

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone and Ambuja Cement were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The February 2023 F&O contracts will expire on 23 February 2023.

