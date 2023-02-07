JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Futures

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail consolidated net profit declines 91.66% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Nifty February future trades at premium

Capital Market 

Adani Enterprises, Ambuja Cements and Reliance Industries (RIL) were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty February 2023 futures closed at 17,780.75, a premium of 16.15 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,764.60 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 214.11 lakh crore compared with Rs 120.54 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 43.10 points or 0.24% to settle at 17,721.50.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 3.82% to 14.1250.

Adani Enterprises, Ambuja Cements and RIL were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The February 2023 F&O contracts will expire on 23 February 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 16:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU