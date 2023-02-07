Nifty February future trades at premium

Adani Enterprises, Ambuja Cements and Reliance Industries (RIL) were the top traded contracts.The Nifty February 2023 futures closed at 17,780.75, a premium of 16.15 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,764.60 in the cash market.
Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 214.11 lakh crore compared with Rs 120.54 lakh crore reported in the previous session.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 43.10 points or 0.24% to settle at 17,721.50.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 3.82% to 14.1250.
Adani Enterprises, Ambuja Cements and RIL were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The February 2023 F&O contracts will expire on 23 February 2023.
