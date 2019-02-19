Turnover in F&O segment rises

Nifty February 2019 at premium

The Nifty February 2019 traded at 10615, at premium of 10.65 points over the Nifty's closing of 10604.35 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 8.68 lakh crore compared with Rs 5.49 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index fell 36.60 points or 0.34% to settle at 10,604.35.

Reliance Industries, and were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE. February 2019 futures traded at 1217.95, compared with spot closing price of 1215.60. February 2019 futures traded at 343.50, compared with spot closing price of 342.70. February 2019 futures traded at 263.10, compared with spot closing price of 262.75.

The February 2019 F&O contracts expire on 28 February 2019.

