Nifty futures at premium

The Nifty June 2019 were at 11,701.20, a premium of 29.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 11,672.15 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 8.02 lakh crore compared with Rs 7.63 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index fell 151.15 points or 1.28% to settle at 11,672.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 5.23% to settle at 14.6225.

On the options front, the Nifty option chain for 27 June 2019 expiry showed maximum call (OI) of 25.97 lakh contracts at the 12000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 26.45 lakh contracts was seen at 11500 strike price.

Shriram Transport Finance Company, and were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

June 2019 futures closed at 1,012.75, compared with spot closing price of 1,014. June 2019 futures closed at 1,286.95, compared with spot closing price of 1282.25. June 2019 futures closed at 784.45, compared with spot closing price of 780.90.

The June 2019 F&O contracts expire on 27 June 2019.

