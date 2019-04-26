Nifty May futures at steep premium

Turnover in F&O segment drops

The Nifty May 2019 traded at 11,808.70, at premium of 54.05 points over the Nifty's closing of 11,754.65 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 7.32 lakh crore compared with Rs 25.68 lakh crore reported in the previous session. The April 2019 F&O contracts expired yesterday, 25 April 2019.

In the cash market, the index rose 112.85 points or 0.97% to settle at 11,754.65

Tata Steel, and (RIL) were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

May 2019 futures traded at 550.40, compared with spot closing price of 547.45. May 2019 futures traded at 764.30, compared with spot closing price of 757.40. RIL May 2019 futures traded at 1,401, compared with spot closing price of 1392.

The May 2019 F&O contracts expire on 30 May 2019.

