Nifty June 2019 futures at premium

Turnover in F&O segment jumps

The Nifty June 2019 were at 11,919.50, a premium of 5.45 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 11,914.05 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 24.76 lakh crore compared with Rs 11.29 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index rose 7.85 points or 0.07% to settle at 11,914.05.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 3.61% to settle at 13.61.

On the options front, Nifty option chain for 27 June 2019 expiry showed maximum call (OI) of 23.38 lakh contracts at the 12000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 26.81 lakh contracts was seen at 11500 strike price.

Housing Finance, and were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

Housing June 2019 futures closed at 697.60, compared with spot closing price of 694.70. June 2019 futures closed at 116.50, compared with spot closing price of 116.60. June 2019 futures closed at 346.80, compared with spot closing price of 346.

The June 2019 F&O contracts expire on 27 June 2019.

