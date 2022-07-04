Nifty hovers above 15,750 level, FMCG shares in demand

The headline equity indices pared losses and traded with minor gains in the early afternoon trade. The Nifty was hovering above the 15,750 level after hitting the day's low of 15,661.80 in morning trade. FMCG shares extended gains for the second consecutive trading session.

At 12:29 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 114.06 points or 0.22% to 53,021.99. The Nifty 50 index gained 18.50 points or 0.12% to 15,770.55.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.30% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.47%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,923 shares rose and 1,283 shares fell. A total of 201 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.92% to 21.45. The Nifty 28 July 2022 futures were trading at 15,767, at a discount of 3.55 points as compared with the spot at 15,770.55.

The Nifty option chain for the 28 July 2022 expiry showed maximum Call OI of 23.7 lakh contracts at the 17,000 strike price. Maximum Put OI of 31.3 lakh contracts was seen at 15,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty FMCG index rose 1.14% to 39,166.90 , extending its winning run for the second trading session. The index added 3.99% in two sessions.

Radico Khaitan (up 3.25%), ITC (up 1.97%), Marico (up 1.87%), Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care (up 1.76%), Dabur India (up 1.58%), United Breweries (up 1.35%), Godrej Consumer Products (up 1.15%), Britannia Industries (up 1.05%), Hindustan Unilever (up 0.55%) and Varun Beverages (up 0.52%) edged higher.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone rose 0.10% after the company said that it handled the highest ever monthly cargo volume of 31.88 MMT in June 2022, implying 12% YoY growth. The company said that this also marks the highest ever cargo handled in a quarter at 90.89 MMT during Q1 FY23, which is 16% quarter on quarter growth, and 8% year on year growth over a strong Q1 FY22 that saw the post COVID volume surge.

IndusInd Bank rallied 3.42% after the bank's net advances stood at Rs 2,49,541 crore as of 30 June 2022, rising 18% over Rs 2,10,727 crore as of 30 June 2021. The bank's net advances grew 4% last quarter over Rs 2,39,052 crore as of 31 March 2022. The private lender's deposits stood at Rs 3,03,094 crore as of 30 June 2022, up 13% year-on-year (YoY) and up 3% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). CASA ratio improved to 43.2% as of 30 June 2022 compared with 42.1% as of 30 June 2021 and 42.8% as of 31 March 2022.

