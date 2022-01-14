Nifty Jan futures trade at premium

India VIX declined 0.89% to 16.555.

The Nifty January 2022 were at 18,282.65, a premium of 26.9 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,255.75 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 43.42 lakh crore compared with Rs 152.64 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 2.05 points or 0.01% to settle at 18,255.75.

Infosys, TCS and RIL were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The January F&O contracts expire on 27 January 2022.

