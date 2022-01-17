Nifty Jan futures trade at premium

India VIX rises 1.26% to 16.77.

The Nifty January 2022 were at 18,339.90, a premium of 31.80 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,308.10 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 46.17 lakh crore compared with Rs 43.42 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 52.35 points or 0.29% to settle at 18,308.10.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.26% to 16.77.

Tata Steel, Ultratech Cement and TCS were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The January F&O contracts expire on 27 January 2022.

