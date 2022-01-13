Nifty Jan futures trade at premium

Turnover spurts in F&O segment due to weekly options expiry

The Nifty January 2022 were at 18,289.60, a premium of 31.8 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,257.80 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 152.64 lakh crore compared with Rs 72.79 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 45.45 points or 0.25% to settle at 18,257.80.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 2.77% to 16.705.

Infosys, Tata Steel and TCS were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The January F&O contracts expire on 27 January 2022.

