Nifty Jan futures trade at premium

India VIX surges 6.05% to 17.78.

The Nifty January 2022 were at 18,113.70, a premium of 0.65 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,113.05 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 86.63 lakh crore compared with Rs 46.17 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 195.05 points or 1.07% to settle at 18,113.05.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 6.05% to 17.78.

Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The January F&O contracts expire on 27 January 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)