Nifty January futures trade at marginal premium

The Nifty January 2023 closed at 18,118.90, a premium of 0.6 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,118.30 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 199.74 lakh crore compared with Rs 120.82 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 ended flat at 18,118.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.29% to 13.66.

Reliance Industries (RIL), ICICI Bank and Tata Motors were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The January 2023 F&O contracts will expire on 25 January 2023.

