Nifty January futures trade at premium

Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries (RIL) were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty January 2023 closed at 18,278.70, a premium of 81.25 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,197.45 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 116.06 lakh crore compared with Rs 103.81. lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 advanced 92.15 points or 0.51% to settle at 18,197.45.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.22% to 14.6850.

The January 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 25 January 2023.

