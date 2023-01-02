JUST IN
Business Standard

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Capital Market 

Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries (RIL) were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty January 2023 futures closed at 18,278.70, a premium of 81.25 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,197.45 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 116.06 lakh crore compared with Rs 103.81. lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 advanced 92.15 points or 0.51% to settle at 18,197.45.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.22% to 14.6850.

Tata Steel, ICICI Bank and RIL were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The January 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 25 January 2023.

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 16:18 IST

