Nifty December futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX advanced 1.67% as shares declined.

The Nifty December 2022 closed at 18,425, a premium of 39.7 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,385.30 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 216.49 lakh crore compared with Rs 125.07 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 35.15 points or 0.19% to settle at 18,385.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.67% to 13.78.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Infosys and Adani Enterprises were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The December 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 29 December 2022.

