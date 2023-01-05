Nifty January futures trade at premium

Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries (RIL) were the top traded contracts.The Nifty January 2022 futures closed at 18,070.05, a premium of 77.9 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,992.15 in the cash market.
Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 418.61 lakh crore compared with Rs 211.85 lakh crore reported in the previous session.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 declined 50.80 points or 0.28% to settle at 17,992.15.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 1.41% to 14.9825.
Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank and RIL were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The January 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 25 January 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU