Nifty January futures trade at premium

Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries (RIL) were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty January 2022 closed at 18,070.05, a premium of 77.9 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,992.15 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 418.61 lakh crore compared with Rs 211.85 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 declined 50.80 points or 0.28% to settle at 17,992.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 1.41% to 14.9825.

Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank and RIL were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The January 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 25 January 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)