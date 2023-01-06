Nifty January futures trade at premium

ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries (RIL) were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty January 2023 closed at 17,949.05, a premium of 89.6 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,859.45 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 128.11 lakh crore compared with Rs 418.61 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 declined 132.70 points or 0.74% to settle at 17,859.45.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.28% to 15.025.

ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and RIL were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The January 2023 F&O contracts will expire on 25 January 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)