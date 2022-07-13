Nifty July futures at premium

IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries (RIL) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty July 2022 closed at 15,990.90, a premium of 24.25 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 15,966.65 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 108.40 lakh crore compared with Rs 78.03 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 91.65 points or 0.57% to settle at 15,966.65.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 0.14% to 18.52.

IndusInd Bank, RIL, and TCS were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The July 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 28 July 2022.

