Nifty July futures at discount

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tata Steel and Reliance Industries (RIL) were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty July 2022 closed at 16,189, a discount of 27 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 16,216 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 64.98 lakh crore compared with Rs 46.06 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index shed 4.16 points or 0.02% to settle at 16,216.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 0.14% to 18.37.

TCS, Tata Steel and RIL were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The July 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 28 July 2022.

