Nifty July futures trade at premium

RIL, L&T and Tata Steel were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty July 2022 closed at 16,233.35, representing a premium of 12.75 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 16,220.60 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 46.06 lakh crore compared with Rs 214.80 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 87.70 points or 0.54% to settle at 16,220.60.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 4.20% to 18.40.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Tata Steel were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The July 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 28 July 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)