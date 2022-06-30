Nifty July futures trades at discount

Reliance Industries (RIL), Infosys and Tata Steel were the top traded contracts on the NSE.

The Nifty July 2022 closed at 15,718, a discount of 65.25 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 15,780.25 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 204.83 lakh crore compared with Rs 91.55 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 18.85 points or 0.12% to settle at 15,780.25.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 0.27% to 21.84.

The July 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 28 July 2022.

