Nifty July futures at discount

RIL, TCS and Tata Steel were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty July 2022 closed at 15,831.30, a discount of 4.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 15,835.35 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 60.81 lakh crore compared with Rs 54.94 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 83.30 points or 0.53% to settle at 15,835.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.30% to 20.97.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services and Tata Steel were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The July 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 28 July 2022.

