Nifty Mar futures trade at premium

India VIX declines 2.50% to 20.27.

The Nifty July 2022 closed at 16,018.45, representing a premium of 28.65 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 15,989.80 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 127.99 lakh crore compared with Rs 92.54 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 178.95 points or 1.13% to settle at 15,989.80.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.50% to 20.27.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Bajaj Finance and Tata Steel were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The July 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 28 July 2022.

