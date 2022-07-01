Nifty July futures at premium

Reliance Industries (RIL), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Vedanta were the top traded contracts on the NSE.

The Nifty July 2022 closed at 15,774, a premium of 21.95 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 15,752.05 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 54.94 lakh crore compared with Rs 204.83 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 28.20 points or 0.18% to settle at 15,752.05.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.7% to 21.25.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Vedanta were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The July 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 28 July 2022.

