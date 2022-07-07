Nifty March futures trade at premium

India VIX slumps 5.25% to 19.20.

The Nifty July 2022 closed at 16,161, representing a premium of 28.1 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 16,132.90 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 214.80 lakh crore compared with Rs 127.99 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index advanced 143.10 points or 0.89% to settle at 16,132.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 5.25% to 19.20.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Steel and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The July 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 28 July 2022.

