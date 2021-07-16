Nifty July futures trade at premium

NSE VIX slumped 4.6% to 11.7050.

The Nifty July 2021 were at 15,938.75, a premium of 15.35 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 15,923.40.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 28.26 lakh crore compared with Rs 93.17 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index was down 0.8 points to 15,923.40.

Reliance Industries, Wipro and HCL Technologies were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for July expiry.

The July F&O contracts will expire on 29 July 2021.

