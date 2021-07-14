Nifty July futures trade at small premium

NSE VIX remained stable at 12.59 mark.

The Nifty July 2021 were at 15,858.1, a premium of 4.15 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 15,853.95.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 47.94 lakh crore compared with Rs 39.11 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 41.6 points or 0.26% to 15,853.95.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 0.25% to 12.59.

Wipro, Mindtree and Infosys were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for July expiry.

The July F&O contracts will expire on 29 July 2021.

