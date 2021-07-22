Turnover spurts in F&O segment due to weekly expiry

NSE VIX slumped 10% to 11.885 as shares rallied across the board.

The Nifty July 2021 were at 15,823.45, almost at par with Nifty's spot closing of 15,824.05.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 101.29 lakh crore compared with Rs 57.05 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index soared 191.95 points or 1.23% to 15,824.05.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 10% to 11.885.

Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel and Havells India were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for July expiry.

The July F&O contracts will expire on 29 July 2021.

