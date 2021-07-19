Nifty July futures trade at premium

NSE VIX jumped 8.32% to 12.68.

The Nifty July 2021 were at 15,761.3, a premium of 8.9 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 15,752.40.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 44.36 lakh crore compared with Rs 28.26 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index slumped 171 points or 1.07% to 15,752.40.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 8.32% to 12.68.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zzone, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for July expiry.

The July F&O contracts will expire on 29 July 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)