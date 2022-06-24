Nifty June 2022 futures trades at discount

India VIX fell 1.58% as shares advanced.

The Nifty June 2022 closed at 15,697.90, a discount of 1.35 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 15,699.25 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 51.54 lakh crore compared with Rs 243.11 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 142.60 points or 0.92% to settle at 15,699.25.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.58% to 20.55.

Infosys, Reliance Industries (RIL) and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The June 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 30 June 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)