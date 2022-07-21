Nifty July futures trades at premium

Wipro, Infosys and Reliance Industries (RIL) were the top traded contracts on the NSE.

The Nifty July 2022 closed at 16,616.45, a premium of 11.2 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 16,605.25 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 234.93 lakh crore compared with Rs 117.03 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 84.40 points or 0.51% to settle at 16,605.25.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.20% to 16.8575.

The July 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 28 July 2022.

