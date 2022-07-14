Nifty July futures at premium

Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty July 2022 closed at 15,941, a premium of 2.35 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 15,938.65 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 222.47 lakh crore compared with Rs 108.40 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 28 points or 0.18% to settle at 15,938.65.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 0.97% to 18.34.

The July 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 28 July 2022.

