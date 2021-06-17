Nifty June futures at discount

Turnover spurted in F&O segment due to expiry of weekly index options.

The Nifty June 2021 were at 15,680.95, a discount of 10.45 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 15,691.40.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 94.56 lakh crore compared with Rs 44.28 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index slumped 76.15 points or 0.48% to 15,691.40.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2.84% to 15.2875.

Reliance Industries, Adani Enterprises and Tata Steel were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for June expiry.

The June F&O contracts will expire on 24 June 2021.

