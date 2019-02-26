Nifty February futures at discount

Turnover in F&O segment spurts

The Nifty February 2019 traded at 10,823.30, at discount of 12 points over the Nifty's closing of 10,835.30 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 11.90 lakh crore compared with Rs 6.24 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index fell 44.80 points or 0.41% to settle at 10,835.30

Reliance Industries, and were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

February 2019 futures traded at 1,220.05, compared with spot closing price of 1220.20. February 2019 futures traded at 231.20, compared with spot closing price of 230.55. February 2019 futures traded at 349.20, compared with spot closing price of 348.50.

The February 2019 F&O contracts expire on Thursday, 28 February 2019.

