Nifty February futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX soared 11.27% as shares tumbled.

The Nifty February 2023 closed at 17,566, a premium of 11.7 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,554.30 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 190.08 lakh crore compared with Rs 236.45 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 slipped 272.40 points or 1.53% to settle at 17,554.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 11.2 7% to 15.59.

Adani Enterprises, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries (RIL) were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The February 2023 F&O contracts will expire on 23 February 2023.

