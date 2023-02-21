Nifty February futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX climbed 4.67% as shares declined.

The Nifty February 2023 closed at 17,851, a premium of 24.3 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,826.70 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 236.45 lakh crore compared with Rs 155.31 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 shed 17.90 points or 0.10% to settle at 17,826.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 4.67% to 14.01.

Reliance Industries (RIL), HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The February 2023 F&O contracts will expire on 23 February 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)