Nifty Feb futures trade at premium

RIL, HDFC Bank & AdaniEnt were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty February 2023 closed at 17,954.10, a premium of 9.9 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,944.20 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 124.31 lakh crore compared with Rs 343.05 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 91.65 points or 0.51% to settle at 17,944.20.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.51% to 13.09.

Reliance Industries (RIL), HDFC Bank and Adani Enterprises were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The February 2023 F&O contracts will expire on 23 February 2023.

